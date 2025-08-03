Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League Final Set to Electrify Sgr Tonight

Srinagar, August 2: The grand finale of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025, powered by Athwas Hyundai, is all set to electrify the valley as United Elegant FC takes on Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC in what promises to be a thrilling culmination to this pioneering franchise-based football league.As per a statement issued here, the championship match will be held on Sunday, August 3rd, at 7:00 PM at the Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands and millions watching the action unfold across digital platforms. After weeks of intense competition, these two formidable teams have emerged as the finalists—United Elegant FC, known for their consistency and tactical discipline, will face the relentless offensive firepower of Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC, who have dazzled spectators with their dynamic style and attacking flair. The Khyber cement Kashmir Super League, now firmly established as a landmark sporting initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, has brought together over 132+ local talents, professional setups, and six corporate-backed teams in a festival of football that has redefined the sporting landscape of the region. With the stage set for a historic night, all eyes will be on who lifts the coveted trophy and etches their name in Kashmir football history.