Khwaja Renzushah releases Tasawwuf book ‘Mashooq Saenz Nazar’

Srinagar, June 10: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah Tuesday released a book on tasawwuf titled Mashooq Saenz Nazar during a religious function at the historic abode Abdul Aziz Kumar Miskeen, in Safapora, Ganderbal.
Renzushah was the chief guest on the occasion, who praised the spiritual contributions of the renowned Sufi personality Jenab Abdul Aziz Miskeen of Safalora. The prestigious release ceremony was attended by a large number of people, with references made to Miskeen Sahib’s notable works—Matai-e-Ishq, Hubab, Biyaz, and Malnich Dael. During the event, Khwaja Farooq Renzushah expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Safalora and Ganderbal, particularly the devotees of Abdul Aziz Miskeen, for their support in removing the “Khuni” name of hate and renaming it Shaheed Adil Shah Chowk, a symbol of love. Distinguished personalities, authors, writers, intellectuals, and devoted followers of Jenab Abdul Aziz Miskeen attended in large numbers. Revered Tasawwuf figure Mr Abdul Rashid Safapori and Mir Javid Amin Sahib also addressed the gathering.
Renzushah highlighted the importance of tasawwuf and preserving Kashmir’s renaissance and composite culture. He said Kashmir stands as one of the world’s great civilisations, and it is the collective duty of the Kashmir Muslim and Pandit renaissance and Unity Forum to protect this heritage in the face of present-day crises and hate. He emphasised that Kashmir has always been a land of love and has no space for hate ideologies.

