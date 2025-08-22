Khelo India Water Sports Fest marks new era for J&K youth: CM

SRINAGAR, AUG21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake, describing the event as a “historic moment that beautifully blends the spirit of sports with the breathtaking natural beauty of Kashmir.”

The festival, hosting over 800 participants, was graced by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the CM NasirAslamWani, MLA ZadibalTanvirSadiq, along with dignitaries from the Central Government and senior J&K officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted J&K’s longstanding association with Khelo India, recalling the successful hosting of the Winter Games in Gulmarg on five occasions. “When we hear Khelo India, winter sports immediately come to mind because we have grown up playing in the snow. But today, it fills me with immense pride that Dal Lake is hosting the very first Water Sports Festival under the Khelo India banner,” he said.

Calling Dal Lake the “identity of Srinagar,” Omar Abdullah emphasized the lake’s role in nurturing generations through livelihoods, leisure, and adventure. He cited traditions like water skiing and the renowned Dal Cross swimming challenge as vivid symbols of Kashmir’s deep-rooted bond with water sports.

Underlining the true essence of sportsmanship, he remarked, “Not everyone may win today, but every participant will carry home the joy of competing, being part of history, and celebrating the true spirit of sports.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this festival would open new opportunities for the youth of J&K and pave the way for many more such sporting events in the Valley.