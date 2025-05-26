Sports

Khelo India Beach Games-2025: J&K shines with stellar 9 medal tally!

Union Sports Minister commends J&K's commitment to sporting excellence

Srinagar, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir exhibited remarkably outstanding performance at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, clinching a total of nine medals including five gold, one silver and three bronze besides earning widespread praise from dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, congratulated the J&K contingent for their outstanding dedication towards nurturing sporting talent and a culture of excellence during the vibrant closing ceremony held at the INS Khukri Memorial in Diu.
Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, hailed the Games as a landmark event, stating, “our young athletes have truly lit up the shores of Diu with their brilliance, ushering in a new era for Indian sports.”
Jammu and Kashmir’s athletes made a strong impact across the disciplines. The team emerged as overall champion in the men’s pencak silat category and secured third place in the women’s category, contributing significantly to J&K’s impressive 4th place finish among 30 States and Union Territories, one of the region’s best performances at a national multi-sport event.
The Games, hosted at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, featured over 1,350 athletes competing in six medal sports including beach soccer, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, and open water swimming alongside demonstration events such as mallakhamb and tug-of-war.
J&K’s gold medal winners were Saaliq Farooq, Adeeba Gulzar, Muskan Shaban, Sajad Beigh and Tawzeeh Mujeeb. Silver was secured by Jibran Masood while Ravees Ahmad, Ruqaya Manzoor and Sarfaraz Ali took home bronze medals. The J&K beach volleyball team also showcased exceptional skill, defeating hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as well as Chhattisgarh, in their matches. The J&K contingent was led by Divisional Sports Officer and their participation was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council. Minister for Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Satish Sharma, congratulated the athletes and their coaches for their exemplary performance. He reiterated the government’s commitment towards transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a centre of sporting excellence. “Ongoing improvements in sports infrastructure and regular coaching camps are key to our athletes’ success on national stages,” he said.
Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez, extended his congratulations to the team for their spirited performance and expressed gratitude to Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for his encouragement and continuous support in strengthening sports in the region.
Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, also applauded the athletes and coaches, affirming that Jammu and Kashmir is progressing steadily on the path of sporting excellence.

 

 

 

