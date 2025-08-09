SEOVideo Khellani Tunnel Opens for Temporary Traffic in Doda Last updated: August 9, 2025 5:08 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 9, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Buddha Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully with record turnout in Poonch Landslide in Kargil’s Kabaddi Nallah Area Traps Five Men; All Rescued Safely ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Yogasana League 2025–26 held with zeal in Srinagar Poor Laborer’s House Collapses in Bedar, Mandi Due to Rain; Family Left Homeless I am grateful to the voters of J&K for their support. Your voice will not disappear in the darkness. This government will belong to everyone, and we will serve all people of J&K, not just those who voted for us. We appointed a Deputy CM from Jammu and a Hindu to show our commitment to inclusivity: Omar Abdullah TAGGED:Khelani TunnelOpen trafficeTunnel Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article “Ready to fight battle for democracy”: Congress Leaders Next Article AIP holds protest as Er Rasheed enters 7th year in jail, slams parties’ double standards. Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News CS assesses preparedness for implementation of e-Office at Tehsil level Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 9, 2025 Minister Javed Rana Visits Nishat, Alstang Water Filtration Plants Breaking Kashmir August 9, 2025 GMC Baramulla staff protest six-year delay in recruitment rules, urge govt action to secure future SEO Video August 9, 2025 DSEK holds mass parent-teacher meets in Kashmir schools to boost community connect at grassroots SEO Video August 9, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts CS assesses preparedness for implementation of e-Office at Tehsil level Minister Javed Rana Visits Nishat, Alstang Water Filtration Plants GMC Baramulla staff protest six-year delay in recruitment rules, urge govt action to secure future DSEK holds mass parent-teacher meets in Kashmir schools to boost community connect at grassroots AIP holds protest as Er Rasheed enters 7th year in jail, slams parties’ double standards. Recent Comments