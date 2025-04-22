Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condemn terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, say country united in fighting against terrorism

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and said the entire country is united against terrorism.

They also called upon the Centre to take concrete steps so that such incidents are not repeated.

Rahul Gandhi said that news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this,” he said in a post on X.

Kharge said these dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism. These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India’s National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same,” he added.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also expressed his anguish at the incident.

“Deeply terrified to hear the news of a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for peace and calm to be restored at the earliest.”

“There must be a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and such dastardly acts to derail peace must be condemned in the harshest of terms. Kashmir and its people are known for their warm hospitality, and the inherent message of Kashmiriyat, symbolising harmony and peace, is deep-rooted in its culture. Thus, such an attack strikes at the very heart of Kashmir’s ethos,” the MP added.

Home Minister Amit Shah has left for Srinagar to hold an urgent review meeting with security agencies. (ANI)