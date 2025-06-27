BreakingWorld

Khamenei warns of future retaliation, says Trump exaggerated US strikes

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that US President Donald Trump had “exaggerated” the impact of recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, while warning of further retaliation, The Times of Israel reported.

In a televised address on Thursday, Khamenei made his first appearance in more than a week after reportedly going into hiding amid an Israeli air campaign that killed many of his top generals. He hailed Iran’s “victory” in the 12-day war with Israel, claiming that Tel Aviv’s offensive had “almost collapsed” following Iranian strikes.

“The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration,” Khamenei said, as quoted by The Times of Israel. “The United States has gained nothing from this war,” he added, claiming American strikes “did nothing significant” to Iran’s nuclear program.

Khamenei described the Iranian missile attack on the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, which houses US troops, as a “severe slap to the face of America” and warned that such actions could be repeated.

He said, “Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price. Surrender will never happen. Our nation is powerful.”

The Times of Israel reported that Khamenei accused the United States of intervening only to prevent Israel’s complete collapse, saying, “It felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed.”

“I want to congratulate the great Iranian nation… for its victory over the fallacious Zionist regime,” he said. The 86-year-old leader, appearing in front of a plain backdrop similar to a previous June 19 message, may still be in hiding.

According to The Times of Israel, Israel’s campaign, launched on June 13, involved a sweeping assault on top Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites, and ballistic missile infrastructure. In response, Iran fired around 550 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, with most intercepted. Some impacted civilian areas, killing 28 and injuring thousands.

The conflict concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire. However, both nations have claimed victory. Trump stated the US strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities, while CIA chief John Ratcliffe claimed key sites were destroyed and would take years to rebuild. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the strikes had dealt a “significant” blow, though full assessment is pending.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added, “We have thwarted Iran’s nuclear project. And if anyone in Iran tries to rebuild it, we will act with the same determination, with the same intensity, to foil any attempt.” (ANI)

Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat: A remarkable display of community engagement in Baramulla
Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates to clash in epic final showdown of ILT20 2024
Officer Trainees of ICLS conclude Bharat Darshan at Srinagar
Google for India 2023: Tech giant says it removed 2 million violative videos in Q2 2023
RBI’s regulatory move: S&P Global Ratings forecasts 60 basis points decline in Indian banks’ capital adequacy
Share This Article
Previous Article NIT Srinagar, SKIMS ink MoU to develop AI tools for early disease detection and treatment
Next Article CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi to embark on five nation-visit from July 2, attend BRICS Summit in Brazil
Breaking National
Landmark relief provided to road accident victims under J&K Road Accident Victim Fund Rules, 2022
Breaking World
CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir Tourism
NIT Srinagar, SKIMS ink MoU to develop AI tools for early disease detection and treatment
Breaking Kashmir Technology