Khalid Jamil Appointed Indian Football Team Head Coach, First Indian in 13 Years

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a landmark moment for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach of the Indian senior men’s national team. Jamil becomes the firstAS per a statement issued here, Indian coach to take charge of the national side in 13 years, the last being Savio Madeira in 2012. The appointment, ratified by the AIFF Executive Committee, follows the recommendation of the federation’s Technical Committee, chaired by former Indian striker IM Vijayan. Jamil was selected from a pool of high-profile candidates, including ex-India coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakian tactician Stefan Tarkovic. Khalid Jamil, a former India international midfielder, is widely respected for his work across Indian football. His crowning achievement came in 2017 when he led underdog Aizawl FC to a historic I- League title — a feat still remembered as one of Indian football’s greatest underdog stories. He has since coached prominent clubs including Mumbai FC, East Bengal, North East United, and Jamshedpur FC. The appointment also brings a nostalgic twist for Indian football insiders — Arun Malhotra, former India defender and AIFF Technical Committee member, once shared the pitch with Khalid Jamil. The two played together at Air India and Mahindra United in Mumbai during the early 2000s, forming a strong professional bond. both were also part of the national team setup His knowledge, discipline, and passion for the game make him the right choice to lead the national team at this crucial juncture. It’s a proud moment for all of us who’ve believed in Indian coaching talent.” The AIFF’s decision is being seen as a clear endorsement of Indian coaching ability — a much- needed break from years of relying on foreign expertise. President Kalyan Chaubey noted, “We trust in Khalid’s ability to bring stability, character, and a fresh footballing vision to our national setup.” Khalid Jamil takes over with important assignments on the horizon, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Expectations will be high as he is tasked with reviving the team’s performance and identity on the Asian stage. With his appointment, the AIFF has not only chosen a coach — they’ve made a powerful statement about faith in Indian football, Indian coaches, and Indian potential.