Kejriwal slams MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention, calls Him “Lion of AAP”

Follow us on

Reacting strongly to the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that demanding a hospital for people of his area cannot be treated as a crime warranting jail.

“Is demanding a hospital for the people of your area such a grave crime that an elected MLA has to be thrown in jail for it? Mehraaj Malik is the lion of the Aam Aadmi Party. He will always remain the voice of the people, fighting for their rights. Jail, threats, and conspiracies—none of these can ever scare any soldier of AAP,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier, the J&K government had informed the Assembly Speaker about Malik’s detention under PSA, sparking criticism from political parties across the Union Territory.