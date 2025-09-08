BreakingJammu

Kejriwal slams MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention, calls Him “Lion of AAP”

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Reacting strongly to the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that demanding a hospital for people of his area cannot be treated as a crime warranting jail.

“Is demanding a hospital for the people of your area such a grave crime that an elected MLA has to be thrown in jail for it? Mehraaj Malik is the lion of the Aam Aadmi Party. He will always remain the voice of the people, fighting for their rights. Jail, threats, and conspiracies—none of these can ever scare any soldier of AAP,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier, the J&K government had informed the Assembly Speaker about Malik’s detention under PSA, sparking criticism from political parties across the Union Territory.

Gulmarg all set to host 4th edition of Khelo India from Wednesday
Move forward and design India’s destiny: Rajnath Singh’s mantra for defence start-ups
Administrative Council approves Operational Guidelines to Jammu and Kashmir Start-Up Policy, 2024-27
DGP J&K conducts security review meeting in South Kashmir, Commends SFs for Amarnath Yatra security
BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along International Border in Jammu, Punjab on Diwali
Share This Article
Previous Article No justification for PSA detention of MLA Mehraj Malik: CM Omar Abdullah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

No justification for PSA detention of MLA Mehraj Malik: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“We fully respect Ashok Chakra, been misused by Waqf board Chairman,” NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq
Breaking Kashmir
Syed Yasir hits stunning hole-in-one at Royal Springs Golf Course
Breaking Sports
IGP Traffic assures priority movement of Fruit Trucks on NH-44
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News