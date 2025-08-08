KDA announces hunger strike over Ladakh’s unresolved issues

Kargil, Aug 07: The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced a three-day hunger strike beginning August 9 in protest against the central government’s “continued inaction” on Ladakh’s long-pending political and constitutional demands.Addressing a press conference here, senior KDA leader Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai said the people of Ladakh will no longer tolerate delays in the fulfilment of promises made by the Government of India.“We are not going to tolerate this delay any longer. The assurances given to the people of Ladakh must translate into action,” Karbalai said.The KDA—an amalgam of political, religious, and social groups from the Kargil region—has reiterated its four core demands including Grant of full statehood to Ladakh, Inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Establishment of a separate Public Service Commission for the Union Territory, Allocation of a dedicated Lok Sabha seat for the regionAli urged the Centre to take the aspirations of the Ladakhi people seriously and initiate formal dialogue without further delay.The alliance has warned of intensified protests across the region if the Centre fails to respond to their demands following the hunger strike.