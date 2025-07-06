KCC&I urges govt to extend summer vacations in view of severe heatwave

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) has urged the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, and Education Minister Sakina Itoo to extend the ongoing summer vacation in schools by at least two more weeks, in view of the severe and unprecedented heatwave affecting the Kashmir Valley.According to a statement issued here, KCCI said that the safety and health of students must be the topmost priority. The Chamber pointed out that the majority of educational institutions in the region are not adequately equipped to deal with such high temperatures. Many schools, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, lack proper ventilation, cooling mechanisms, or heat-mitigation infrastructure, making it extremely difficult for students and staff to function safely.The current summer vacation, scheduled to end on July 7, should be extended further to allow children to remain indoors during this unusually hot period. KCCI believes that reopening schools under the prevailing weather conditions would expose children to unnecessary health risks, KCC&I stated.To minimise academic loss during the extended break, the Chamber has recommended that the government initiate online classes and ensure that students remain engaged through digital learning platforms. Such an approach, KCCI stated, would strike a balance between safety and academic continuity.The Chamber appealed to the Chief Minister and Education Minister to take swift action and issue necessary directions in this regard.