KCCI concerned over prolonged closure of Jmu-Sgr NH

Srinagar, Sept 05: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed deep concern over the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which has remained shut for more than a week.

According to a statement issued here, KCCI stated that the disruption has brought vital trade and supply chains to a standstill, leaving trucks carrying fruits, livestock, vegetables, groceries, and other essential supplies stranded. The blockade has also resulted in a sharp escalation in the prices of eatables and daily-use products across the Valley.

The Chamber noted that inclement weather and landslides along the highway were responsible for the closure. However, it pointed out that the absence of a workable contingency plan to maintain the flow of goods has deepened the crisis, once again highlighting the Valley’s heavy dependence on a single road link for its sustenance.

KCCI stressed that multiple sectors are reeling under the impact of the closure. The horticulture sector is facing massive losses as fruit-laden trucks remain stranded for days, while perishable supplies such as vegetables, dairy products, poultry, and livestock have been severely affected. Shortages of groceries, household goods, and other commodities are putting additional strain on consumers, traders, and transporters alike.

The Chamber has urged the administration, including the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, to immediately intervene and direct the opening of the Mughal Road for full-fledged movement of heavy vehicles until the Srinagar-Jammu Highway is fully restored. According to KCCI, utilising the Mughal Road as an alternative route is essential to safeguard the timely movement of supplies and prevent a deeper economic and social crisis.

KCCI also appealed to local traders, wholesalers, and retailers to act responsibly by ensuring that the prices of essentials and food items remain stable. It cautioned against profiteering in this difficult period and called for collective responsibility to protect consumers from unnecessary hardship.