KBC 17 Got its First Crorepati: CISF officer Aditya Kumar Wins 1 Crore

From Uttarakhand to National Fame:

In Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Aditya Kumar, a Deputy Commandant in the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), made history by becoming the first ₹1 crore winner of the season. Aditya took a huge risk and answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly on Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show and became the first one to do so in the 17th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. But can you guess the answer of the Rs 1 crore question?

The Winning Moment: What is Rs 1 crore question?

“Which of these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?

The options were:

A. Rutherfordium

B. Fermium

C. Seaborgium

D. Meitnerium

He selected Seaborgium using the 50:50 lifeline, earning roaring applause from the studio audience and heartfelt praise from Amitabh Bachchan.

What was the Rs 7 crore question?

Which Japanese artist visited India in the 1930s and painted a celebrated series depicting the Taj Mahal, the Sanchi Stupa and the Ellora Caves?

Unsure of the answer, he decided to walk away, securing ₹1 crore rather than risk it all.