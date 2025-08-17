Kathua Landslides: LG Sinha briefs Union Home Minister on rescue and relief operations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in rain-triggered landslides-affected areas of Kathua District.

The Lieutenant Governor has expressed his grief and anguish over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the senior Civil and Police Officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said:“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police and administration.

I have directed the Senior Civil and Police Officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured.”