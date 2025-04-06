Kathua Encounter: Day 14: Searches intensified along border range

Srinagar, Apr 05: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, intensified anti-terrorist search operations along the Kathua-Udhampur border range on Saturday after suspected terrorists were reportedly spotted in the residential area of the Khabal area in Kathua.

However, police said they are verifying the claims and efforts are underway to trace the terrorists.

SSP Kathua, Shobhit Saxena told Rising Kashmir that they have launched extensive search operations in the Kathua-Udhampur range as a precautionary measure.

“We are coordinating closely with all security agencies to ensure there is no threat to public safety. The area is being thoroughly combed, and any suspicious movement is being monitored. So far, nothing has been found, but we are not taking any chances,” he said.

About spotting terrorists in upper reaches of Khabal area in Kathua, SSP Saxena said that there are apprehensions of presence of terrorists in the area. We have started an investigation in this matter, he added.

Another police officer said that they have received reports that some terrorists were spotted in Chore Panjuan village in Khabal area along the Kathua-Udhampur border. They had allegedly entered a local residence, consumed food, and coerced the family into packing additional supplies before fleeing with their mobile phone,” he said.

“We are investigating all possible angles of the case, including whether it is linked to terrorism or theft. A few months ago, there were also reports of cattle thefts in the area. All such claims are being thoroughly looked into,” he said.

The officer said that suspected terrorists did not harm the family but took away their only mobile phone, which was later found to be switched off. It is believed they seized the phone to prevent the family from immediately alerting the police.

“Later family informed the police. Security forces, along with police teams, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Senior officers from both Kathua and Udhampur also visited the scene,” he added.

Chore Panjuan falls within the Majalta belt of Udhampur district and shares a border with Billawar tehsil in Kathua, where the terrorists have reportedly been moving between dense forest stretches in a bid to evade detection.

Sources said that suspected terrorists have infiltrated through the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

Earlier on March 23, five terrorists were spotted by a family near a sprawling Nursery at village Sanyal in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. However, they escaped before security forces laid a cordon.

Movement of the terrorists was again observed at village Safiyan Jakhole in Rajbagh area of Kathua on March 27 leading to fierce encounter in which two terrorists were killed and four police personnel were killed.

Meanwhile a massive search operation is currently underway in the dense forests along the Kathua-Udhampur border, where special teams of police and security forces have cordoned off the area following reports of terrorist movement.

Officials said to intensify the operation, NSG commandos have been deployed to assist in tracking the suspects, while sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters, and high-end surveillance equipment are being used to monitor movement in the rugged terrain.”

They said that joint teams are conducting thorough combing operations, focusing on forested stretches where the terrorists are believed to be hiding. More companies of troops have been deployed in the area. Despite extensive efforts, there has been no direct contact with terrorists so far this week, officials added.

On Friday evening, fresh gunshots were heard in the Duggan area of Billawar in Kathua district.

It was followed by a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorists’ presence in the region.

Meanwhile, IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti visited key police and border security units in Samba reviewed the security situation and enhanced coordination with the BSF and Army to strengthen vigilance along the international Border (IB).