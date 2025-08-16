Kathua celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Kathua, Aug 15: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and national spirit at Sports Stadium Kathua today.The celebrations were marked by the hoisting of the National Flag by Transport Minister, Satish Sharma, who also took salute at the impressive march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, IRP, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and school children.MLA Kathua Dr. Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairman Col (Retd) Mahan Singh, Vice Chairman DDC Raghunandan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena, DDC members, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens and a large gathering of students and locals were present on the occasion.Addressing the gathering, the Minister extended warm greetings to the people on the historic occasion and paid rich tributes to the countless freedom fighters, soldiers and citizens who laid down their lives for the country’s independence. He recalled the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders whose courage and determination laid the foundation of a democratic and sovereign India.Expressing grief over the recent tragic cloudburst incident in Kishtwar, the Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He lauded the tireless efforts of the district administration, security forces, NDRF, SDRF and volunteers in rescue and relief operations.Highlighting the developmental journey of Jammu & Kashmir, the Minister said that under the dynamic leadership, the UT is witnessing a new era of peace, development and opportunity. He underlined the government’s initiatives in technology, agriculture, healthcare, youth empowerment and infrastructure, including the shift to indigenous 5G and upcoming 6G technology, solar power projects, biotechnology parks, Khelo India Centres and modern urban amenities including Kathua Water Front in the district.He informed that Kathua has emerged as a leader under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme with new high-value crops like dragon fruit, avocado and strawberry, alongside farmer-centric services through Kissan Khidmat Ghars. In healthcare, he counted the milestone of establishment of North India’s first Homeopathy Medical College in Kathua and near 100% institutional deliveries.The Minister urged the citizens to uphold the values of unity, dignity and justice and contribute towards building Viksit Bharat, a developed and self-reliant India.The programme culminated with felicitation of the participants and outstanding achievers of the district followed by National Anthem by the winners of DIPR competitions.