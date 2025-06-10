BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Kathua Admin conducts massive anti -encroachment drive in Hiranagar

50 kanal land retrieved, 22 structures demolished

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

The District Administration Kathua today carried out a massive anti encroachment drive at Chapaki Kalan in Hiranagar Sub Division.

Tasked with safeguarding government land, a multi agency team reclaimed over 50 kanal of illegally occupied land and demolished 22 unauthorized structures on the spot, marking a massive operation ever undertaken by the district administration.

The drive was executed under the direct supervision of senior officers of Civil and Police administration, including SDM Hiranagar Phulail Singh, Tehsildar Anoop Kumar, SDPO Chadwal Dheeraj Singh Katoch, Dy. SP (Operations) Ashwani Kumar, SHO Rajbagh Ajay Singh Chib and SHO Hiranagar Ashish Sharma. Their coordinated efforts ensured the operation concluded smoothly, without incident, sending a clear signal of zero tolerance against encroachment.

Hailing the success of the operation, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Minhas stated, “This operation reflects our steadfast determination to preserve government land and uphold legal processes. Acting decisively and efficiently, we aim to deter illegal occupation and set a clear precedence against future enforcements.”

