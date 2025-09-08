Kathua admin, Army deliver essentials to flood-hit Chilla

Follow us on

Kathua, Sept 07: District Administration Kathua, in collaboration with the Indian Army, on Sunday carried out a special operation to deliver rations and essential supplies to the residents of village Chilla, located on the banks of River Ujj.

The village, comprising over 15 families, has remained cut off due to the recent torrential rains and flash floods that triggered landslides and washed away approach routes.

To overcome the challenge, the District Administration and Army pressed into service heavy-load drones which undertook multiple sorties to deliver dry rations, cooking oil and other essential commodities to the stranded households.

“The operation was part of our resolve to ensure that no affected family remains unattended amid this crisis,” Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma said. He added that the district administration has stepped up multifold efforts to extend relief and support to people across the flood and landslide-affected areas. Special relief camps, supply of drinking water, medical aid, and restoration of essential services are being undertaken on a war footing.

The DC appreciated the Indian Army for its proactive cooperation in ensuring timely relief to the stranded families of Chilla and said that more such joint interventions will be carried out in other inaccessible pockets if the need arises.

The ongoing relief and rescue measures are being closely monitored at the district level to ensure effective delivery of support to every household affected by the rain-induced calamity.