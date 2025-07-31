Kashmir

Kashur Riwaaj -2025 : Baramulla youth set two world records

LG Sinha commends Army's commitment in preserving cultural legacy, promoting peace & dev

 Srinagar, July 30:  The “Kashur Riwaaj 2025” Cultural Festival, a vibrant celebration of Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage, was held in Baramulla.  The cultural occasion was graced by the presence of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.In his address, Manoj Sinha lauded the achievements by youth and commended the Army’s commitment in preserving Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy and promoting peace and development in the region.According to a statement issued here, the festival achieved a remarkable milestone by setting two unprecedented world records, adjudicated by the Universal Records Forum (URF). The first record was set for the largest “Ladishah Performance”, featuring an impressive 20,000 students across 162 locations in the district. Ladishah, a centuries-old Kashmiri musical storytelling tradition, seamlessly weaves together satire, humour and social commentary, historically serving as a powerful medium for social awareness and commentary in rural communities.The Second record was achieved in the realm of “Kalamkari” (Calligraphy), where 18,350 young participants collectively penned the patriotic verse “Saare Jahaan Se Achha”, a symbol of National pride and unity, in the traditional calligraphic style.The festival was organised by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps in collaboration with the District Administration of Baramulla. The festival aimed to revitalise and showcase traditional Kashmiri art forms, while emphasising youth engagement, as also raise awareness about the perils of substance abuse.The success of Kashur Riwaaj 2025 serves as a testament to the power of effective military-civil collaboration and reaffirmation of Kashmir’s vibrant cultural identity through meaningful youth engagement. The participants exuded pride in contributing to this record-setting moment, describing it as a truly unforgettable experience. The festival set a new benchmark for not only revival of our traditional culture but also invigorated youth engagement in the valley.

