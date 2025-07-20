🌿 Kashmir’s Voice Echoes in Punjab!

BreakingKashmir

Waheed Jeelani Mesmerizes Audiences at Sawan Utsav 2025

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

 

Patiala, July 20, 2025 – Acclaimed vocalist, composer, and cultural ambassador Waheed Jeelani proudly represented Jammu & Kashmir at the grand Sawan Utsav 2025, a prestigious three-day national music and dance festival held from 18th to 20th July in Patiala, Punjab. The event was organized by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

 

Performing alongside legendary artists from across the country, Waheed Jeelani delivered a soul-stirring one-hour set, weaving together the poetic brilliance of Kashmiri mystics Soch Kraal, Wahab Khaar, Bashir Dada, and Fazil Kashmiri with his signature melodic finesse. His rendition of Urdu ghazals and geets by literary greats like Momin Khan Momin, Daagh Dehlvi, and Anjum Rehbar left the audience deeply moved.

 

In his heartfelt message, Jeelani expressed immense gratitude to NZCC and the Ministry for providing a platform to showcase the spiritual, folk, and poetic essence of Kashmir. His performance, supported by an ensemble of skilled musicians from Kashmir and Jammu, received thunderous applause and widespread appreciation.

 

Waheed Jeelani continues to be a torchbearer of Kashmir’s musical legacy, promoting peace, harmony, and cultural pride across borders.

