Kashmir’s Uniqueness lies in Communal Harmony and Shared Celebrations”: LG Manoj Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the Jammu and Kashmir sees a unique blend of religious observances and mutual celebration. The devotees of Baba Amarnath are being warmly welcomed, while the peaceful festival of Muharram is also being observed.

According to KNS, the LG Manoj Sinha said that how the valley is witnessing a unique blend of religious observances and mutual celebration. “There is a spirit of harmony and elevation in Kashmir.

He also said that the celebration of Mata Lakshmi took place peacefully, showcasing the region’s inclusive ethos. “From tomorrow, the yatra (pilgrimage) will also commence here. This is Kashmir’s uniqueness where people come together to celebrate each other’s festivals and support one another in harmony,” he added.(KNS)