Kashmir’s Sozni heartland set for makeover as Craft Tourism Village

In a major boost to the famed craft sector of Kashmir, Government of India today sanctioned Craft Tourism Village for art treasure trove of Sonpah, en route picturesque Doodhpathri in Budgam District, at a total cost of ₹10.00 Cr.

The sanction is accompanied by the release of first instalment of Central share of ₹4.50 Cr by the Union Ministry of Textiles under the flagship National Handicrafts Development Programme’s Infrastructure and Technology Support Scheme.

The project will be implemented by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, and the funds shall be routed through Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India.

In a press release issued here today, an elated spokesman of the department thanked the Central Government for sanctioning the project and recognizing Sonpah’s legacy of Sozni craft artisans. “As many as 22 craftsmen from this Village of Awardees have distinguished themselves by winning many UT level and Shilp Guri Awards,” he added.

En route the famous tourist destinations of Doodhpathri and Tossa Maidan, the Craft Tourism Village at Sonpah shall provide a great window of opportunity to the visiting tourists and art lovers for having a firsthand appraisal of the living crafts. “Under the project, the Department shall develop aesthetic enhancements like designer gates, mural paintings, cultural and interactive zones including Live Craft Demos; common work spaces for Display-cum-Sale counters, infrastructure development, community facilities and access to market and branding,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of Craft Tourism Villages for a Nature Destination like Kashmir, the spokesman said these works will transform Sonpah into a Modern Tourism Hub while preserving its rich cultural and craft heritage.