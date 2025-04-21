Anchor

Kashmir’s ‘Chinar Man’ embarks on a mission to preserve nature

Aims to plant 50,000 trees in his lifetime

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 20: In an effort to preserve the heritage and environment of Kashmir, Abdul Ahad Khan, a 42-year-old resident of Nagri Malpora in Kupwara, has dedicated his life to planting Chinar and other trees across the valley. His commitment to afforestation has earned him the title of ‘Chinar Man of Kashmir’, bestowed upon him by the Forest Department.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Khan shared his journey, revealing that he has been actively planting trees, particularly Chinars, for the past ten years. His mission is clear as he aims to plant 50,000 trees in his lifetime. So far, he has planted thousands of saplings in various locations across Kupwara district.
“We all know that plants are an essential part of our lives. They play a vital role in maintaining the environment. I have heard from my elders that due to the felling of trees, there is now less snowfall and rainfall, leading to environmental deterioration,” Khan said. He stressed that while the government is making efforts to preserve trees, every individual has a responsibility to plant more and more trees.
His work has been widely recognized by people, who hail him for his noble cause. Despite his passion for the environment, Khan faces financial struggles, as he works as a labourer. He expressed his hope that the government would acknowledge his efforts and offer him a position in the department, which would help him continue his plantation drives without financial constraints.
“All I want is that the government should recognize my work. If they could adjust me in the department, it would be a great help. Right now, it is hard for me to arrange more saplings and travel to different places for plantation drives,” he said.
Recently, the government has also taken steps to preserve Chinar trees by tagging them with QR codes to monitor and protect them.
Despite the challenges, Khan remains steadfast in his mission, inspiring many to contribute towards environmental conservation in Kashmir.

 

You Might Also Like

Pilgrims traverse five states on foot, arrive in Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra

Kupwara photographer on a mission to promote tourism in border dist 

Innovative farmer reinvents tradition: Saffron thrives under shade of high-yield almond trees

ConstituencySpeaks: Healthcare, infrastructure, & safety top issues for Chanapora voters

New floating aqua park adds splash of excitement to Dal Lake

Share This Article
ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
Previous Article Upgrading the Frontier Communication
Next Article Budgam’s Attiya Zehra cracks JEE exam with flying colours
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha, CM Abdullah express grief over loss of lives in Ramban
Top Stories
All educational institutions to remain closed in Kashmir & Ramban today
Top Stories
Omar Abdullah slams operational chaos after IndiGo flight diversion
Top Stories
Dy CM visits cloudburst affected areas of Ramban
Jammu