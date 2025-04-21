Kashmir’s ‘Chinar Man’ embarks on a mission to preserve nature

Srinagar, Apr 20: In an effort to preserve the heritage and environment of Kashmir, Abdul Ahad Khan, a 42-year-old resident of Nagri Malpora in Kupwara, has dedicated his life to planting Chinar and other trees across the valley. His commitment to afforestation has earned him the title of ‘Chinar Man of Kashmir’, bestowed upon him by the Forest Department.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Khan shared his journey, revealing that he has been actively planting trees, particularly Chinars, for the past ten years. His mission is clear as he aims to plant 50,000 trees in his lifetime. So far, he has planted thousands of saplings in various locations across Kupwara district.

“We all know that plants are an essential part of our lives. They play a vital role in maintaining the environment. I have heard from my elders that due to the felling of trees, there is now less snowfall and rainfall, leading to environmental deterioration,” Khan said. He stressed that while the government is making efforts to preserve trees, every individual has a responsibility to plant more and more trees.

His work has been widely recognized by people, who hail him for his noble cause. Despite his passion for the environment, Khan faces financial struggles, as he works as a labourer. He expressed his hope that the government would acknowledge his efforts and offer him a position in the department, which would help him continue his plantation drives without financial constraints.

“All I want is that the government should recognize my work. If they could adjust me in the department, it would be a great help. Right now, it is hard for me to arrange more saplings and travel to different places for plantation drives,” he said.

Recently, the government has also taken steps to preserve Chinar trees by tagging them with QR codes to monitor and protect them.

Despite the challenges, Khan remains steadfast in his mission, inspiring many to contribute towards environmental conservation in Kashmir.