Kashmir’s apples poised for global market: ShivrajChouhan

Srinagar, July 4: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Jammu & Kashmir into a global horticultural powerhouse, with a special emphasis on high-quality apple production.

Addressing the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar on Friday, Chouhan outlined the government’s strategic interventions aimed at making J&K a self-reliant and globally competitive player in the fruit sector.

“Our goal is to see Kashmiri apples being exported across the world,” Chouhan declared, while speaking to a packed gathering of students, faculty, and dignitaries. He highlighted the recent efforts such as the introduction of high-density plantations and aRs 150 crore Clean Plant Centre, which will contribute significantly to the region’s agricultural transformation.

Chouhan further elaborated on the upcoming Rs 150 crore Clean Plant Centre in Kashmir, part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). The Centre will provide disease-free, high-quality planting material for crops like apples, almonds, and walnuts, which are currently imported from outside and may carry harmful viruses or bacteria.

“This Clean Plant Centre will ensure that the best varieties in the world are developed here in Kashmir. We will also subsidize private nurseries and set up modern tissue culture labs to support our farmers,” he added.

Speaking about the remarkable outcomes of the ongoing Holistic Agricultural Development Programme (HADP), Chouhan noted that high-density apple orchards, covering over 5,000 hectares, have seen yields surge from 10 tonnes to 60 tonnes per hectare—marking a six-fold increase.

“Our aim is to make Kashmiri apples not just a local product, but a global brand. We are working to ensure that India never has to import apples again,” Chouhan affirmed.

He conferred degrees upon graduating students and outlined a comprehensive roadmap for accelerating agriculture and rural development in the region.

Chouhan described the deep emotional connection he felt with Kashmir. “I have been in Srinagar since yesterday, meeting people across the city. The cool breeze, the fragrance of the soil, the natural beauty and more than that, the love in the eyes of the people have touched me deeply. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region; it is the crown jewel of India and the heaven of the world,” he said.

He said that a detailed review meeting was held with the Chief Minister on boosting agriculture and rural development in the UT on Thursday.

“Prime Minister NarendraModi has decided that Jammu and Kashmir must play a central role in building a Viksit Bharat. For this, we are committed to making Kashmir a hub of agricultural excellence and rural prosperity,” he said.

Referring to a past meeting of the NITI Aayog, Chouhan told CM Omar Abdullah, “You had emotionally appealed to ministers to come to Jammu & Kashmir and hold advisory committee meetings. You highlighted how internal conditions are stable and only disturbed by external elements. We accepted your invitation and held the advisory committee meeting yesterday.”

He said that the central government, under PM Modi’s leadership, remains fully committed to empowering farmers and rural communities. “Along with this, under the National Development Mission, the Centre will fully support these initiatives. We are working to ensure that no poor person is left landless in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Chouhan also said that five lakh people have already been surveyed under the PradhanMantriAwasYojana, and after verification, houses will be provided to all eligible families.

“Development should not leave behind any village or person. We are ensuring last-mile delivery of every scheme, even in the most remote corners,” he added.

Sharing a personal experience, the Minister spoke of his interaction with people across Srinagar. “Even a Shikara boatman on Dal Lake greeted me with immense warmth. I am carrying this affection back with me and will share it with the rest of the country,” he said.

Praising SKUAST-K, Chouhan said the university has grown into a national and international centre of excellence, hosting students from over 30 Indian states and Union Territories, as well as from abroad. “I am confident that SKUAST-K will soon be ranked among the top state universities in the country,” he said.

To the graduating students, he delivered an inspiring message: “Convocation is not the end of learning; it marks the beginning of your contribution to society. What you have learned in classrooms and labs must now reach the ground. Agriculture is not just an occupation; it is the foundation of life. Machines can be made in factories, but crops cannot.”

Speaking on the importance of innovation, he asked students to build agri-startups and apply practical knowledge to solve rural challenges.

“Don’t just aim for jobs, create them. Work with farmer groups, digitize services, and consult on modern practices. You are uniquely trained to bridge science and society,” he said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said, “Man is a storehouse of infinite strength; there is nothing he cannot achieve.” He encouraged students to dream big, build a roadmap, and work with determination to bring meaningful change.

Outlining Prime Minister NarendraModi’s six-point agricultural strategy of increasing production, reducing the cost of cultivation, ensuring fair prices for farmers, providing timely compensation for losses, Diversifying agriculture and promoting natural farming while preserving soil for future generations, Chouhan said that both the Centre and the UT government are working closely to implement these reforms on the ground.

“India belongs not only to itself but to the world. This is a land that considers the world as one family. Let us move forward with the mantra: Peace, not war; love, not hatred,” he said.

The convocation ceremony saw the conferring of degrees to 5,250 students in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. 150 gold medals and 445 merit certificates were also awarded to students for academic excellence.