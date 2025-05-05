“Kashmiris are open-hearted; pakad-dhakad by Police or Army should be stopped”: Mehbooba Mufti

Asserting that Kashmiris are open-hearted and people of the country should trust them, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met locals of Pahalgam and said that ‘pakad-dhakad’ (summoning for questioning by security agencies) by the Police or the Army should be stopped.

Speaking to ANI, Mufti said that following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, people here are “saddened and pained.”

“The message is that the people of Pahalgam are very saddened. They are pained. They are worried because ‘pakad-dhakad’ (summoning for questioning by security agencies) is the highest here. Although the people here tried to help as much as possible, they rushed people to the hospital, donated blood and saved lives, everyone was considered overground workers or terrorists; they are being summoned, locked up and released in the evening. Hundreds of people in Pahalgam are locked up as of now. The same is the case at other places too. So, I think this is not right. This should not happen because when Kashmiris are open-hearted, people of the country too should trust them, this ‘pakad-dhakad’ by Police or Army should be stopped,” the PDP chief told ANI.

She further saluted the people who came to Pahalgam even after the attack and urged tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

“I came to Pahalgam today because I wanted to hear the people. I heard that there is fear among the people – I wanted to alleviate that. I salute the tourists who have arrived here. I have come here to tell them that Kashmir is waiting for you, especially the Yatris who would come here (for the Amarnath Yatra). Never has there been an attack in Pahalgam on the Yatras.

This is the first time that an attack on tourists has taken place. People of Pahalgam have always warmly welcomed Yatris. When there was a thunderstorm once, then not just Pahalgam but the people of entire Kashmir kept them in their homes. Yatris are our guests, they have come here earlier, they should come here now as well,” she added.

The PDP chief expressed condolences to the people who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam and said that their “sympathies” are with the bereaved families.

“I expressed my condolences to the 27 people who lost their lives. Our sympathies are with the bereaved families. In those days, we received several phone calls from young men and women, traders that they feel threatened and were scared. So, for the first time after several years, I spoke with Amit Shah and he was very nice. Some checks and stops will be made,” the Mufti said.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)