BreakingKashmir

Kashmiri Pandit Woman Killing Case: SIA Conducts Raids At 8 Locations In Srinagar

Agencies
Agencies

State Investigation Agency on Tuesday was carrying multiple raids at different locations in connection with a case of Kashmir pandith woman killing in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Official sources told GNS that SIA team along with police and CRPF were conducting searches this morning at eight locations in Srinagar.

So far searches were underway and there was no information regarding any arrest or recovery.

The raids are going on with case related to abduction and killing of a Kashmiri pandith woman namely Sarla Bhat in April 1990.

More details awaited.(GNS)

Renzushah Chairman TDTI demands immediate abolition of Specified Waqaf Act 2004 in J&K 
Satish Sharma interacts with KNVB Dutch Football Association Coaches
8 CRPF men, 2 SPOs injured in Doodhpathri road acccident
MC Beerwah to start solid waste management site
ACB registers ‘disproportionate assets’ cases against Inspector, Head Constable
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “If Putin agrees to ceasefire, it could take heat off India,” says South Asia expert
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“If Putin agrees to ceasefire, it could take heat off India,” says South Asia expert
Breaking World
Flash Flood Hits High School In Poonch’s Surankote 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Budgam farmer turns unusable land into blooming Nadru fields
Anchor
Multi-tier security arrangements in place for peaceful I-Day: IGP Kashmir
Top Stories