Kashmiri Pandit Woman Killing Case: SIA Conducts Raids At 8 Locations In Srinagar

State Investigation Agency on Tuesday was carrying multiple raids at different locations in connection with a case of Kashmir pandith woman killing in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Official sources told GNS that SIA team along with police and CRPF were conducting searches this morning at eight locations in Srinagar.

So far searches were underway and there was no information regarding any arrest or recovery.

The raids are going on with case related to abduction and killing of a Kashmiri pandith woman namely Sarla Bhat in April 1990.

More details awaited.(GNS)