Kashmiri Pandit Sarla Bhat murder case : SIA action proof of Modi govt’s commitment to justice: Chugh

RK News
Srinagar, Aug 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Jammu & Kashmir Prabhari, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the recent action by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in the brutal murder case of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the Narendra Modi-led central government to justice and accountability.Chugh said that in 1990, the forced exodus of over 1,60,000 Kashmiri Pandits was the direct responsibility of the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.“It was a dark period when a climate of terror was created in the valley and innocent lives were taken and today the same dynastic and family-driven parties, the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and Congres,s are leaving no stone unturned to spread discomfort and chaos in Jammu and Kashmir once again,” he said in a statement issued here.The BJP leader added, “This is the new India, the India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, there is no stone pelting, no curfew in the Valley. This action is a clear and strong message to those forces that created an atmosphere of terror and fear that no one will be spared now.”Chugh affirmed that Prime Minister Modi is determined to ensure the safety, dignity and justice for the Kashmiri Pandit community. “The guilty will be punished and the victims will get justice, this is the new India,” he asserted.

