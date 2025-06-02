Kashmiri Hindu community reaffirms commitment to ‘homeland’

New Delhi, June 01: A significant collective interaction of Kashmiri Hindu leaders, organizations, intellectuals and social activists from across Delhi NCR was convened in light of growing concerns over deliberate attempts to distort the Kashmiri Hindu genocide narrative, float fabricated leadership and bypass the community’s core ideological aspiration for a separate homeland within the Union of India.

A statement issued here said that this initiative, coordinated and facilitated by Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, witnessed an unambiguous reaffirmation of the community’s unwavering stand— no reconciliation without justice, no return without dignity and no future without homeland.

The gathering, as per the statement, was marked by a powerful message from Dr. Agnishekhar, Founder Convenor of Panun Kashmir, who, while regretting his inability to attend due to ill health, stated firmly that “our resolve is our identity. No self-respecting nation negotiates its genocide, nor shall we.” His words set the tone for the collective voice that followed—resolute, clear and uncompromising. Kundan Kashmiri, President of the Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), emphasized that the community is united and conscious. “We reject all imposters and warn the government—stop promoting those who do not represent us,” he said, calling for vigilance and joint action. Echoing the sentiment, Sumeer Chrungoo, President of Kashmiri Samiti Delhi, declared, “Homeland remains the only way forward. The recent attempts to sideline our core demand are unacceptable and dangerous.” The concern over strategic narrative subversion was further highlighted by Dileep Mattoo, President of Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch, who noted that “we see a clear agenda to replace genuine voices with curated narratives. We must and will resist.” His remarks were in alignment with those of Amit Raina from Roots in Kashmir, who asserted, “Past efforts to manufacture consent and legitimacy have failed. They will fail again—our truth is rooted in blood and history.” Senior KP activist Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo stressed that this is the time for absolute clarity. “No forgiveness, no forgetting, no engagement with those who deny our truth,” he said, while Dr. Ramesh Raina, former President of All India Kashmiri Samaj, reminded the gathering that the battle was not only about return, but about reclaiming moral and political ground. “Narrative building is crucial,” he said. “We must define the discourse, not merely respond to distortions.”

Bringing the deliberation to a close, Vithal Chowdhary, President of Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, stated emphatically, “This is not merely about resistance to falsehoods—it is a reaffirmation of a community’s right to memory, truth, and future. The line is drawn. No imposters, no intermediaries, no illusion of return. Only Homeland, as envisioned by the community, can ensure justice and continuity. And we shall achieve it.” The collective reaffirmed that there will be no engagement with narratives that bypass the lived reality of genocide, no recognition of figures propped up to serve the state’s agenda, and no compromise on the Homeland demand.