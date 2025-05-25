Kashmiri Haj pilgrims fight for basic comfort & care in Saudi Arabia

For many Kashmiri pilgrims, the Haj pilgrimage is not just a journey of faith but the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—a sacred calling to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. However, for several of them who have recently arrived for the annual Haj, this deeply spiritual journey has been marred by discomfort, frustration and unmet expectations.

Videos circulating on social media show distressing scenes: elderly pilgrims cramped into small hotel rooms, visibly distressed by power outages, non-functional lifts, and inadequate washroom facilities. In one such clip, an elderly woman is seen in severe discomfort due to an ailment, with no immediate medical care available. Tearfully, she says, “We didn’t expect luxury, but at least we hoped for basic dignity—clean toilets and a place near the Haram.”

Abdul Rashid Bhat, a 68-year-old pilgrim from Anantnag, told Rising Kashmir from Makkah Sharif, “We came here with hearts full of prayers, but the conditions are testing our patience. Our hotel is far from the Kabah Sharif. It takes us over half an hour to reach, and there’s no shuttle service. Some of us are too old to walk such distances daily.”

Another pilgrim, Fatima Jan from Baramulla, said, “The washroom is shared by more than ten people. We have to wait a long time, even for wuzu.”

When contacted, Dr. Shujaat Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, acknowledged the complaints but urged for a balanced perspective. “The viral videos show only part of the picture. According to Saudi regulations, accommodations must have one washroom for every ten pilgrims, and the hotel shown meets this standard,” he said. “In the video, the electricity indicator is on, and the lifts appear operational—pilgrims are waiting but not stranded. The rooms and washrooms seem to be in fair condition.”

However, Dr. Qureshi admitted that the location of some hotels is a legitimate concern. “The only genuine issue seems to be the distance from the Haram,” he acknowledged. “We have taken this matter up with the Haj Committee of India, which will raise it with Saudi authorities. If the distance exceeds permissible limits, pilgrims are entitled to a refund as per guidelines.”

Despite the hardships, many Kashmiri pilgrims remain resilient, drawing strength from their faith. “It is tough, yes,” said Bilal Ahmad Dar, a first-time Haji from Budgam. “But I keep telling myself—this too is part of the test. We are here for Allah’s sake. May he accept our prayers and forgive our shortcomings.”

The Haj Committee has assured pilgrims that efforts are being made to rectify the genuine issues and ensure that the remainder of the journey is as smooth and spiritually uplifting as possible.

As thousands of Kashmiri pilgrims bow their heads in prayer before the Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabawi, they carry not only the hopes of their families back home but also a silent wish for better care and dignity along this sacred path.