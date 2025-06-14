Kashmiri cherries go global: First International consignment flagged off

Srinagar, June 13: In a significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture sector, the first international consignment of premium-quality Kashmiri cherries was officially flagged off on Friday, marking a historic step in the Valley’s entry into global fresh produce markets.

The milestone was achieved under the aegis of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), functioning under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

This inaugural shipment of fresh cherries is being exported to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of a structured global export pipeline for Kashmiri horticultural products.

The virtual flag-off ceremony was presided over by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Salem M.A from Lulu Group, as well as senior officials from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, APEDA.

Calling the development a “strategic move,” Abhishek Dev said: “This commercial shipment to the Gulf is not just a trade transaction—it’s a symbolic leap for the entire horticulture value chain of Jammu and Kashmir. APEDA remains committed to building infrastructure and capacity that enable our farmers to meet global quality and logistics benchmarks.”

The consignment, comprising meticulously harvested and sorted cherries from Kashmir’s lush orchards, was supplied by Izhan, a local agri entrepreneur and exporter.

“With their vibrant colour, rich taste, and natural nutritional value, Kashmiri cherries are perfectly positioned to thrive in the global market,” said Izhan, emphasising the fruit’s competitive edge in terms of both quality and consumer appeal.

The cherries were sourced through collaborative efforts involving farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and the Jammu & Kashmir Horticulture Department, ensuring that the growers themselves benefit directly from the export opportunity.

APEDA played a pivotal role in aligning growers with international quality standards, providing cold-chain support, and establishing linkages with overseas buyers.

APEDA General Manager Vinita Sudhanshu, who has been closely involved in capacity-building programs across J&K, emphasised the importance of region-specific branding and global outreach.

“Kashmiri cherries have unmatched export potential due to their superior quality and taste. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of enhancing India’s agri-export footprint by tapping into high-value niche markets with distinctive regional produce,” she said.

The Lulu Group, one of the largest retail chains in the Middle East with a significant presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is playing a crucial role in facilitating market access.

Officials confirmed that the cherries will be made available at Lulu’s premium retail outlets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, catering to a growing demand for fresh and exotic fruits in the region.

The export also received substantial logistical and operational support, including temperature-controlled storage and quick-turnaround shipment solutions, ensuring that the cherries reach international shelves at peak freshness.

The successful dispatch of this cherry consignment marks the beginning of what stakeholders hope will become a sustained export model for other high-quality fruits from Jammu & Kashmir, including apples, walnuts, and saffron.

It also underscores the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the agri-export ecosystem across India’s northernmost Union Territory.

A senior horticulture official from the UT administration said they are not just exporting fruit, we are exporting the brand of Kashmir. This is a step towards empowering our farmers, creating jobs, and showcasing the best of our land to the world,” he said.

On June 03, for the first time, cherries from Jammu and Kashmir were transported to Mumbai by train, marking a major step in moving perishable goods quickly and safely by rail.

Around 25-ton capacity VPU (Parcel Van) with Train No. 19028 (Vivek Express) from Jammu and Train No. 12472 (Swaraj Express) from SVDK (Katra) were departed to Mumbai.