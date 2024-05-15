Breaking

Kashmiri boy shines in academics in Haryana, secures 99.4% in CBSC 10th exam

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, May 15: A Kashmiri student, Adam Farooq Mahajan, studying in a prestigious School in Gurgaon, Haryana, has been declared topper after securing 99.4 percent marks in his 10th standard examination conducted by CBSE results of which have been declared on 13th May 2024.

Adam Farooq Mahajan is a student of Amity International School, Gurgaon. He moved with his parents to Haryana state from Srinagar’s Buchpora area more than a decade back and continued his education there. His parents are working in a reputed Bank there. He has been all time all rounder in the School always securing highest marks besides recording remarkable achievements in other fields too.

His top position in 10th class CBSE exams have once again proved that efficiency and hard work never goes unattended. Adam’s academic excellence has brought laurels to Kashmir by his brilliant performance outside his hometown and serves as an inspiration for others.

 

