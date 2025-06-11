Kashmiri Artist Fraternity mourns sad demise of renowned Kashmiri singer Ghulam Nabi Bulbul 

With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, we the entire Kashmiri Artist fraternity mourn the sad demise of the legendary folk music maestro, Ustaad Ghulam Nabi Bulbul Sahab—a towering figure of our cultural heritage and an irreplaceable gem in the world of Kashmiri folk music.

A National and State Award-winning Top Grade Artist, Bulbul Sahab’s soulful voice, unmatched mastery, and lifelong dedication to the folk traditions of Kashmir left an indelible mark on generations. His music was not just melody—it was memory, identity, and spirit of a people.

This loss is personal. We have lost a mentor, a guide, and a true cultural icon whose legacy will echo in every note sung by future artists.

On behalf of The Kashmir Music Club Srinagar, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, admirers, and the entire artistic community of Jammu and Kashmir. May Almighty bless his noble soul with the highest place in Jannat.