Kashmiri Aerospace Graduate to Join International Space Mission

In a milestone achievement for Kashmir’s scientific community, 21-year-old Sadiq Ali Mir from Labartal village in Budgam district has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Engineering and Development with Titans Space Industries Inc., a private aerospace firm based in the United States.

Mir is slated to participate in the company’s inaugural space mission in 2029, which will be led by former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Army Colonel William McArthur, alongside Marcos Pontes, Brazil’s first astronaut and current Deputy Chief Astronaut at Titans Space.

Born and raised in the modest village of Labartal, Mir’s journey to the global space stage is a testament to perseverance and ambition. He began his academic journey at IPS School, continuing through Al-Asma Educational Institute, Budgam, and later completed his higher secondary education at Government Higher Secondary School, Sholipora.

In 2021, he earned admission to RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru, graduating in August 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering.

In an exclusive conversation with Rising Kashmir, Mir reflected on the moment that ignited his dream of space travel.

“During a snowfall in Kashmir when I was in 7th grade, I saw a bright object moving across the sky and thought it was a comet. In 8th grade, I learned it was the International Space Station. That moment sparked my dream of becoming an aerospace engineer and astronaut,” he said.

Mir was selected as an ASCAN following a rigorous evaluation process that involved technical assessments and interviews with top Titans Space leadership, including CEO Neal Lachman, Chief Astronaut William McArthur, and CTO Franklin Ratliff.

His strong academic performance, leadership in student-led aerospace initiatives, and contributions to advanced research were key factors in his selection.

The 2029 mission will focus on orbital operations, space-based scientific research, and long-duration space habitation—part of Titans Space Industries’ broader goal of sustainable exploration and technological innovation.

Mir has also secured admission to the Master’s in Space Systems program at Kepler Space University, Florida, where he will deepen his expertise in space systems design.

“As an ASCAN and future graduate student, I am honored to represent RVCE and India on the global stage,” he said. “It’s a responsibility I carry with immense pride.”

During his undergraduate studies, Mir co-founded Team AeroAstro, a student-led initiative focused on electric aircraft and space technology development. He served as Team Leader and Project Manager, and currently serves as an advisor.

“Working with brilliant minds like SuhanaArsh, SatejPatil, Rishika Banerjee, TusharMongia, VaibhaviMokashi, Parth Patel, IncharaNataraj, and others helped shape my vision,” he added.

Mir also co-authored two research papers presented at the Annual AESI CFD Conference at BIT Mesra: supersonic aerodynamic analysis of the performance reconnaissance aircraft via CFD and a CFD-driven design exploration and aerodynamic analysis of a novel SR-72 Variant

Additionally, he served as Lead Systems Engineer for a lunar rover project at Milo Mission Academy, an initiative backed by NASA.

Mir extended heartfelt thanks to his mentors, family, and supporters, including VaseemaHussain, and key Titans Space leaders such as Neal Lachman, Dr. V Vijay, Marcus Beaufort, and Franklin Ratliff.

He also expressed deep appreciation to his RVCE mentors including Dr. K.N. Subramanya, Dr.Ravindra S. Kulakarni, Dr.Promio Charles F, Dr.Supreeth R, Dr. Benjamin Rohit, Group Captain Deepak Bana, and Mr. George Salazar.

“I owe special thanks to my family and friends—especially SuhanaArsh—for believing in me throughout this journey,” he said.