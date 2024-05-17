Kashmir wants to get rid of era of loot and separatism given by Abdullahs and Muftis : Chugh

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge for J&K today called upon people to push Abdullahs and Muftis to oblivion in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Poonch district Chugh said the politics of separation and pro-Pakistan played by them needed to be dumped decisively.

All these years J&K has been a victim of vicious forces who kept the people in dark for their cheap and ant-national politics. Chugh said Abdullahs, Muftis Gandhis filled their coffers but kept people of Kashmir in poverty and depravity.

Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter of development and progress for Kashmir which will make J&K youth as competitive as that in other parts of the country.

Chugh called upon people to send Abdullahs and Muftis back to their homes for the devastation they have done all these years.(KNS)