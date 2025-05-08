Breaking

Kashmir University suspends class work across all its campuses on May, 09

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

It is notified for the information of all concerned that class work at Main Campus and all satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on May, 09, 2025.

Earlier, Authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions in several parts of Kashmir and Jammu for May 9 and 10, citing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, issued a directive stating, “All Government and Private Schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez), and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on 9th and 10th of May 2025 as precautionary measures.”

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘poor’ category, overall AQI at 283
6 vehicles seized, 71 Challans issued in Sopore
Avalanche: Army launches rescue operation near Zojila
Arms, ammunition recovered during road excavation in Akhnoor
Terror handler declared proclaimed offender by police in Baramulla
Share This Article
Previous Article India’s Air Defence Units intercept eight missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia
Next Article All Schools, Colleges, Universities in J&K to remain closed on May 9, 10: Sakina Itoo
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

News report of suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri false: Army
Breaking
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
Srinagar Police file FIR against three individuals for spreading false info amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Breaking
All Schools, Colleges, Universities in J&K to remain closed on May 9, 10: Sakina Itoo
Breaking