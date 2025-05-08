Kashmir University suspends class work across all its campuses on May, 09

It is notified for the information of all concerned that class work at Main Campus and all satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on May, 09, 2025.

Earlier, Authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions in several parts of Kashmir and Jammu for May 9 and 10, citing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, issued a directive stating, “All Government and Private Schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez), and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on 9th and 10th of May 2025 as precautionary measures.”