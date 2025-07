In view of the numerous requests received from aspirants, the University of Kashmir( KU) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to various PG, Integrated UG-PG programs, B.Tech, as well as for other courses offered at the Kupwara Campus.

The new deadline for applying is 10th July 2025.

Aspirants are advised to complete the application process before the extended deadline. No further extension will be granted.(GNS)