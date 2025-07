It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET), which was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 27, 2025, has been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. The examination has now been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University for the detailed notification and the revised datesheet.(GNS)