Kashmir tourism is bouncing back: Union Minister Shekhawat

Srinagar, July 7: Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that tourism in Kashmir is rebounding strongly, even in the wake of the recent terror incident in Pahalgam. He credited the revival to coordinated efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Central Government, emphasising that confidence-building measures are beginning to yield positive results.

“After the Pahalgam incident, the tourism that was stagnant has come back to life,” Shekhawat told reporters.

“I believe that the way the state government has taken the initiative, and with the Centre sending delegations and ministers here, these steps will definitely build trust and bring results.”

Shekhawat was addressing the media at the conclusion of the two-day National Tourism Secretaries’ Conference held in Srinagar. He said the event was organized not only to highlight Kashmir’s tourism potential but also to restore confidence and revive domestic travel to the region.

“In this conference, all tourism secretaries from across the country were invited for two purposes,” he explained.

“First, so they return to their states and send a strong message of confidence, encouraging people to travel to Kashmir. And second, to collectively prepare for the growing tourism potential across India — with a special focus on Kashmir.”

Shekhawat also reiterated Prime Minister NarendraModi’s vision of developing 50 iconic global-standard tourist destinations across India, noting that Kashmir is well-positioned to be among them.

“The Prime Minister has resolved that every state must develop at least one world-class tourist destination,” he said.

“We must all work together, share insights, and implement innovative plans to provide a complete and high-quality experience for tourists.”

Despite recent challenges, Shekhawat expressed optimism about the region’s tourism prospects, highlighting its legacy and future potential.

“Tourism has been a part of J&K’s identity for decades, and it will continue to thrive in the years ahead,” he stated.

The Minister also lauded the ongoing infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to new highways, railway tracks, and other projects as game-changers for the tourism experience.

“The government has done commendable work on infrastructure. These developments will gradually enhance both access and the overall experience for visitors,” he noted.

Shekhawat concluded by emphasising the economic importance of tourism for the region.“The rising number of tourists is not only a sign of confidence but also a key driver of economic growth for the state,” he said.