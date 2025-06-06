Kashmir to Kanyakumari is no longer a slogan but a reality: LG Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the iconic Chenab Bridge, Anji rail bridge and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and flagged off Vande Bharat Trains, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha called it a momentous occasion that will go down in history. In his address, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for dedicating the historic railway projects to the people of Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

“Kashmir to Kanyakumari is no longer a slogan. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has turned this decade-long dream into reality. He has connected the hearts of millions of Indians, forging an unbreakable bond from North to South.

With Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and the launch of Vande Bharat trains to Kashmir Valley, Hon’ble Prime Minister has fulfilled the resolve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had dreamt of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the world’s tallest Chenab Railway Bridge and the country’s first Cable-Stayed Anji Rail Bridge, inaugurated today, ensures that J&K gets connected with new aspirations of progress.

He said the skills of our engineers to build Chenab, Anji Bridge and hard work of our workers who carve through the mountains have eliminated the gaps that existed between crown Jewel of India and rest of the country, the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has changed J&K UT in the last 6 years.

“Its holistic development is top priority for Hon’ble Prime Minister and his various policies, speedy implementation and industrialisation has brought the Union Territory to the focal point of growth.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister had lit a new torch of socio-economic revolution in J&K post August 2019. He built strong pillars of economic development in J&K & now laid new lines of destiny in the form of railway lines on it to transform J&K at a new pace.

Since April 2022, in the last three years, the Hon’ble PM has dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore to the people of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for ensuring firm and decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem.

“Operation Sindoor avenged the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and has drawn a new red line. On one hand the unmatched power of our armed forces is ready to protect the integrity of the nation and the other creative power is dedicated for a developed India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, the Hon’ble Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various road projects. He laid the foundation stone of road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore. He also inaugurated two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.