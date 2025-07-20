Kashmir to get Residual Analysis Lab to boost agri safety

Srinagar, Jul 19: Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah, conducted a comprehensive review on Saturday at Lalmandi here regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art Residual Analysis Laboratory. This initiative aims to bolster quality assurance and safety standards for agricultural produce across the Kashmir Valley.The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Mechanical and Hydraulic Engineering Department (M&HED) Kashmir, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), the Head of the Residual Analysis Laboratory at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), along with senior officers from the Department of Agriculture. Their collective expertise underscored a collaborative effort to ensure the laboratory’s facilities meet the highest standards of technology and innovation.

Shah highlighted the vital importance of the laboratory in analysing pesticide residues to promote sustainable agricultural practices and safeguard consumer health. “This facility will empower farmers by providing accurate data to improve crop quality and facilitate compliance with both national and international standards,” he said.The Chief Engineer of M&HED Kashmir briefed attendees on the infrastructure requirements and technical specifications necessary to ensure the laboratory’s alignment with modern analytical standards.Meanwhile, the Head of the Residual Analysis Laboratory at SKUAST-K highlighted plans for integrating advanced technologies and research methodologies to support the region’s agricultural ecosystem.The establishment of the Residual Analysis Laboratory at Lalmandi marks a significant step toward strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s agricultural sector, fostering innovation, and ensuring the safety and quality of farm produce for both local consumption and export markets.