BreakingKashmir

Kashmir Timber Association meets forest Minister, Discusses regulatory reforms 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 14: A delegation from the Kashmir Timber Association today met Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana and discussed pressing concerns regarding timber trade regulations and forest compliance in Kashmir.

The association emphasized the need for uniform policy implementation across Jammu and Kashmir, citing alleged inconsistent practices as a major hindrance to the sector’s growth.

Key issues raised included inadequate technical infrastructure at checkpoints, complex licensing procedures, inconsistent E-way bill issuance, and outdated equipment.

The Minister assured the delegation of the Government’s commitment to supporting the sector and carefully considering their suggestions to enhance transparency, uniformity, and trader-friendliness.

The Minister highlighted the importance of balancing timber supply and forest conservation, enforcing a robust legal framework, monitoring systems, and accountability measures to oversee timber trade and prevent forest damage.

He emphasized the vital role of forests in sustaining livelihoods and assured the delegation of the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the timber trade sector.

He said Government is willing to collaborate with stakeholders to promote the growth and development of the timber trade sector in Jammu and Kashmir while ensuring community-driven forest conservation and management.

The Minister while appreciating the suggestions of the delegation, urged them to continue their engagement with the Government for potential reforms that could benefit the sector and support livelihoods dependent on it.

“Mohammed Siraj is up there at top”: Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on RCB mate
Govt committed to supporting transgenders: Chief Secretary 
DC Kupwara takes stock of snow clearance; inspection H&WC Rawathpora
“Youth should know about role of armed forces”: Rajnath Singh at India Military Heritage festival
CEPC participates in world’s leading trade fair Heimtextil -2025 in Frankfurt
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K LG Sinha hands over job letter to Pahalgam attack victim Aadil’s wife
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha hands over job letter to Pahalgam attack victim Aadil’s wife
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
NEET (UG) 2025 results declared
Breaking Education National
LG Sinha Addresses Closing Ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani- Kulgam
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
MEA shares emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions
Breaking World