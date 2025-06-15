Kashmir

Kashmir Timber Association meets Forest Minister, discuss regulatory reforms

Srinagar, June 14: A delegation from the Kashmir Timber Association Saturday met the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, and discussed pressing concerns regarding timber trade regulations and forest compliance in Kashmir.
The association emphasised the need for uniform policy implementation across Jammu and Kashmir, citing alleged inconsistent practices as a major hindrance to the sector’s growth. Key issues raised included inadequate technical infrastructure at checkpoints, complex licensing procedures, inconsistent e-way bill issuance, and outdated equipment. The Minister assured the delegation of the Government’s commitment to supporting the sector and carefully considering their suggestions to enhance transparency, uniformity, and trader-friendliness.
The Minister highlighted the importance of balancing timber supply and forest conservation, enforcing a robust legal framework, monitoring systems, and accountability measures to oversee timber trade and prevent forest damage. He emphasised the vital role of forests in sustaining livelihoods and assured the delegation of the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the timber trade sector. He said the Government is willing to collaborate with stakeholders to promote the growth and development of the timber trade sector in Jammu and Kashmir, while ensuring community-driven forest conservation and management.
The Minister, while appreciating the suggestions of the delegation, urged them to continue their engagement with the Government for potential reforms that could benefit the sector and support livelihoods dependent on it.

 

