Kashmir reports first COVID-19 cases in new wave: Two GDC students test positive

Kashmir has reported its first COVID-19 cases in the current wave, with two female MDS students from Government Dental College (GDC) Srinagar testing positive for the virus. Health officials, however, have assured the public that the current strain is behaving mildly and does not pose a serious threat.

The two students, both dentists and residents of Kerala, had recently returned to Srinagar after visiting their hometowns. Upon feeling unwell, they were advised to undergo testing at the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, where they tested positive for COVID-19.

“They have been isolated as per the protocol,” a health official said, adding that both are asymptomatic or experiencing only mild symptoms and do not require hospitalisation.

Professor (Dr) Sandeep Kour Bali, Principal of GDC Srinagar, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the students are isolated in the college hostel, with a separate washroom facility arranged for them.

She said all staff and students at the college have already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the booster shot. “There is no need to panic. COVID-19, in its current form, is manifesting as a mild infection in many parts of the country and around the world,” she added.

Dr Bali said one student is experiencing mild symptoms while the other shows no symptoms at all. Both are reported to be in good health, and there is no cause for alarm.

Health experts have urged the public to remain vigilant but not alarmed, saying the present strain typically results in mild illness or no symptoms at all. They reassured that facilities have been upgraded since the first wave of COVID-19, and everything is in place to handle any potential escalation.

“Most positive cases recover on their own, and only a few may need hospital visits, which can be managed in OPDs,” they said, adding that there is no need for panic.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to follow safety protocols and stay alert—(KNO)