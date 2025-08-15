Kashmir observes 79th Independence Day in a spirit of unity & patriotism

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Kashmir division today with a renewed spirit of patriotism and solidarity, commemorating the historic occasion and reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage and the resilient spirit of its people.

The day was marked by a host of events across all districts, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, addresses by the chief guests and heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters who shaped the nation’s journey toward independence. They also extended warm greetings to the people on the 79th Independence Day of the nation.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign being observed under the broader initiative of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating India’s rich journey of independence and the spirit of patriotism in every household.

On the occasion, tributes were paid to all those who lost their lives in yesterday’s cloudburst incident in Kishtwar district.

As a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, all cultural performances or felicitation ceremonies were cancelled.

At Ganderbal, the main function was held at Qamaria Stadium, where Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the March Past parade. Contingents from J&K Police, JKP (Ladies), CRPF, SSB, PTS Manigam, SPO Ganderbal, Home Guard, Forest Protection Force, and students from various schools participated in the parade.

In her address, DDC Chairperson stated that Ganderbal is witnessing a new era of growth, with the district administration prioritizing public safety, doorstep delivery of services, women empowerment, enhanced healthcare, and avenues for socio-economic prosperity. She assured the people of the administration’s commitment to ensuring holistic progress and welfare across the district.

The Independence Day function was attended by Vice Chairperson DDC, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore; SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal; ADDC, ADC, DDC members, and a large gathering of officers, officials, besides citizens.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Sub-Division, Block, Tehsil, and Panchayat levels across the district.

At Pulwama, the main function was held at the District Police Lines (DPL) Pulwama, where District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi, hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the parade.

The event was attended by MLA Rajpora, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir; Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom; SSP Pulwama, P.D. Nitya; DDC Members; and senior officers from the Police, Army, Air Force, Paramilitary Forces and civil administration while senior citizens, families of martyrs, social activists, students, youth, civil society organizations and the general people in large numbers also attended the event.

The march-past featured contingents from JKP, JKAP, CRPF 182/183 BN, IRP 10th BN, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, NCC Cadets, and students from various schools.

In his address, Chairperson highlighted the district’s developmental progress. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to equitable development, ensuring that every section of society benefits from government schemes. He urged the people of Pulwama to work together in the spirit of unity and progress for a prosperous and self-reliant future.

Andrabi lauded Pulwama’s recent achievements, including its recognition at the national level for excellence in governance and development. He cited the outstanding performance of Block Ichegoza, which secured second place among 500 Aspirational Blocks in NITI Aayog’s Q4 Delta Rankings, as well as National ODOP Award 2024 for exceptional efforts of Pulwama in realising Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its first-place standing in the Union Territory under the PARAKH report.

A parallel function was also held at DPL Awantipora. Besides, Flag hoisting ceremonies were also conducted at various locations across the district, including sub-divisional headquarters, tehsil/block halqas, Panchayat Ghars, Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs), district administration offices, schools, police stations, and other Police/CRPF establishments.

At Kulgam, the main Independence Day function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, M Afzal Parrey hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, District police band and Home guard, NCC besides school children and other contingents.

DDC Vice chairperson, Shazia Jan; Deputy Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan; SSP Sahil Sarangal, Commandant CRPF, DDC members, ADDC, ADC and officers and officials from civil and police administration were present at the event, besides a large number of people from various areas of the district also attended the celebrations.

In his address, DDC highlighted the developmental scenario of the district and achievements registered by district administration in different sectors besides implementation of welfare schemes.

He appreciated all departments for their efforts in effectively implementing various schemes and programmes.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan also hoisted the National Flag at the mini-secretariat Kulgam.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also held across the district during which the national flag was hoisted in subdivision, block & tehsil levels, besides at health institutes, Police stations, municipalities, panchayats, schools, colleges and all other institutions and departments.

At Kupwara, the main Independence Day function was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Kupwara where Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at March-past.

The parade was presented by contingents of CRPF, Women battalion of JKP, IRP, JKP, Home Guards, FPF, Special Commandos of police, NCC Cadets and school children who performed synchronized movements which reflected discipline and coordination, amid patriotic tunes played by JKP Band dressed in their ceremonial uniforms creating a dignified and inspiring atmosphere.

Vice Chairman DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, SSP Kupwara, Gulam Jeelani; ADDC Kupwara, Mufti Fareed ud din; ADC Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad, ACR, CPO, DDC Members, District officers, officials of all departments and large number of people from different areas were present during the function.

Addressing the function, Chairman highlighted various achievements and developments made by the district during the recent past. He said Kupwara was recently awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence for being among the best performing districts of the country.

He expressed his delight over the sanctioning of Sadhna Tunnel by the Government which will provide all weather connectivity to the major border subdivision Karnah.

Earlier, the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and SSP Kupwara paid floral tributes at Martyr’s Memorial.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse hoisted the National Flag at the DC Office Complex today, marking the occasion with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The event witnessed the participation of officers and officials of CRPF and local employees.

The Independence celebrations were also held at all subdivision Handwara, Lolab & Karnah, besides at tehsils, block Headquarters, Panchayats, Government offices and Education institutions of the district where the National Flag was hoisted by the heads of the institutions.

At Bandipora, Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat, hoisted the National Flag at S.K. Sports Stadium, Bandipora, and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of CRPF, J&K Police, JKIRP, JKAP women’s wing, Fire & Emergency Services, SPOs, Home Guard, NCC, students, and the J&K Police Band Group.

MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat; Principal District & Sessions Judge Bandipora, Khaleel Ahmad Choudhary; Vice-Chairperson DDC, Kowsar Shafeeq; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora, Harmeet Singh, DDC members, senior officers from the civil and police administration, Army and paramilitary officials, and a large gathering of the public were present at the event.

In his address, Chairperson DDC highlighted the remarkable developmental progress in the district. He commended the efforts of district administration to promote tourism and improve governance in remote areas such as Gurez and Tulail, and highlighted advancements in healthcare, education, and rural infrastructure.

Earlier in the morning, DC Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib hoisted the National Flag at the Mini-Secretariat, Bandipora, in a ceremony attended by all district officers and employees, who participated with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

Independence Day celebrations were also held across Sub-Divisions Gurez and Sumbal, at block and panchayat levels, and in schools and colleges throughout the district.

At Shopian, the Independence Day celebrations were today held with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm across Shopian district, with the main function held at District Police Lines (DPL) Shopian, where Chairperson, DDC Shopian, Bilqees Jan hoisted the National Flag and inspected the parade.

DDC Chairperson took salute at an impressive march past presented by contingents of CRPF, J&K Police, JK Ladies Police, FPF, Home Guards, NCC cadets and School children.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shishir Gupta; SSP, Anayat Ali Choudhary; Vice Chairperson, Irfan Manhas; ADDC, Dr. Nasir Ahmad; DDC members, district administration officers besides a large number of people were present.

In her address, DDC Chairperson reiterated administration’s commitment to transparent governance, speedy project execution, and citizen-centric service delivery. “Our vision is to make Shopian a model district in terms of infrastructure, social development and economic opportunities,” she added.

She further stated that Shopian district is progressing by leaps and bounds by the efforts of district administration.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Shishir Gupta hoisted the National Flag at Mini Secretariat Shopian which was attended by District officers and officials of various departments and CRPF and Police.

Similar functions were also held at subdivision, tehsil & block levels, besides at district/ sectoral offices and educational institutions.

At Budgam, the main district-level Independence Day 2025 function was held at Sports Stadium Budgam, where the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who was the chief guest, hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the ceremonial march-past parade.

Contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, JKAP, JKHG, NCC, and various schools of the district participated, marching in perfect sync to patriotic tunes.

The celebration was attended by SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar; ADC Budgam, ASP Budgam, senior officers from Army and Paramilitary Forces, all district and sectoral officers, PRI members, and a large gathering of citizens.

In his address, DC highlighted the remarkable progress achieved across all sectors. He said that the district is witnessing historic transformation, with major projects being executed in record time and with uncompromising quality.

He reiterated that Budgam is on the path of sustainable and inclusive development, with the administration committed to ensuring that benefits of every government scheme reach the last mile.

Earlier in the day, DC also hoisted the National Flag at DC residence, DC Office Complex Budgam, where officers and staff joined the celebrations.