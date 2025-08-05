Kashmir Motors Honoured as No.1 Dealer in ORV Retail Sales

Kashmir Motors has been awarded the prestigious title of No.1 in ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) Retail Sales by Polaris India. The award was presented by Mr. Ashish Singh, National Head, Polaris India, in recognition of the dealership’s outstanding performance, market leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ufair Ajaz, Kashmir Motors has consistently set new benchmarks in off-road mobility, adventure solutions, and customer satisfaction across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This achievement stands as a testament to the brand’s continued dedication to quality service and deep regional understanding.

“This recognition belongs to our hardworking team, our valued customers, and the spirit of the terrain we serve,” said the Kashmir Motors team.

With a growing presence in the adventure tourism and utility vehicle sector, Kashmir Motors remains a trusted name for Polaris enthusiasts.

In celebration of this achievement, we are excited to announce a special scheme for our loyal customers:

Exchange your old ATV and upgrade to a brand new Polaris vehicle!

Visit your nearest Kashmir Motors showroom to know more.