Business

Kashmir Motors Honoured as No.1 Dealer in ORV Retail Sales

Yet another milestone under the dynamic leadership of Ufair Ajaz since 2013

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Kashmir Motors has been awarded the prestigious title of No.1 in ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) Retail Sales by Polaris India. The award was presented by Mr. Ashish Singh, National Head, Polaris India, in recognition of the dealership’s outstanding performance, market leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ufair Ajaz, Kashmir Motors has consistently set new benchmarks in off-road mobility, adventure solutions, and customer satisfaction across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This achievement stands as a testament to the brand’s continued dedication to quality service and deep regional understanding.

“This recognition belongs to our hardworking team, our valued customers, and the spirit of the terrain we serve,” said the Kashmir Motors team.

With a growing presence in the adventure tourism and utility vehicle sector, Kashmir Motors remains a trusted name for Polaris enthusiasts.

In celebration of this achievement, we are excited to announce a special scheme for our loyal customers:

Exchange your old ATV and upgrade to a brand new Polaris vehicle!

Visit your nearest Kashmir Motors showroom to know more.

India’s GDP will go below 6.2% in FY26, if 25% US tariff continues post September: S&P Report
Signia opens 10th Interactive Concept Store for Hearing Loss in India
J&K Bank hosts Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach program
Vegetable sector critical to ensure farmer’s economic security: Dir Agri
Find Your Dream Job with TimesofKashmir : Your Ultimate Source for Job Notifications
Share This Article
Previous Article Four DCs among 14 IAS, JKAS officers Transferred
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Four DCs among 14 IAS, JKAS officers Transferred
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Congress, PDP stage protest in J&K on 6th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dies at 79
Breaking
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking restoration of J&K statehood on August 8
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News