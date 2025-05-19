“Kashmir is Calling”: First road show from Dal Lake to Anantnag sends a message of peace & unity

With flags fluttering and banners reading “Welcome to Paradise” swaying in the gentle May breeze, a moving caravan of nearly 300 vehicles set off from the iconic Dal Lake on Sunday. While the official destination was Pahalgam, the true mission was far more profound: to send a message of peace, resilience, and renewed hope for Kashmir.

The first-ever roadshow from Dal Lake to Pahalgam, a grassroots initiative organised by Kashmir’s tourism stakeholders, came less than a month after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and shook the region’s hospitality sector to its core.

“After April 22, bookings were cancelled overnight,” said Amir Majeed, a prominent tour operator and the lead organiser of the event. “Hotels stood empty, guides were jobless,and shikara rides were suspended. But today, this rally is our response — Kashmir is safe, and Kashmir is ready.”

Participants in the rally included tourism professionals, hoteliers, transporters, traders, artists, and local youth, all coming together to reclaim the narrative and demonstrate the true spirit of Kashmir.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam’s Baisran Valley, a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists, sent shockwaves through the tourism industry. Families cancelled trips, airlines reduced capacity, and the entire tourism sector, the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, came to a standstill.

But Sunday’s road show marked Kashmir’s resilient comeback — not with anger, but with unity and a spirit of hospitality. Manzoor Kundroo, who drove a decorated van from Dal Lake, said, “We’re not just asking tourists to return — we’re inviting them into our homes and hearts. Kashmiris have always been known for their warmth and hospitality.”

As the caravan passed through Bijbehara, locals lined the roads, waving at the passing vehicles, offering tea and traditional snacks, and chanting slogans like “Aman Ka Paigham — Kashmir Ki Shaan!” (Message of Peace — Pride of Kashmir).

Riyaz Ahmed, a hotelier from Srinagar, summed up the collective sentiment: “This isn’t just about recovering losses. It’s about reclaiming our identity. Tourism is not only our economy, it’s our bridge to the world.”

Though the rally was initially set to culminate in Pahalgam, it concluded in Anantnag with full support from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Participants said the administration had allowed the rally to continue beyond Anantnag but had requested a scaled-back culmination due to security concerns in the Pahalgam area.

“Even though we didn’t physically end in Pahalgam, the message reached its destination,” said one of the event organizers. “Our goal was achieved — loud and clear.”

As the rally neared its final stop, the atmosphere remained festive and heartfelt. “This is the Kashmir I want my children to grow up in,” said Waseem Ahmad, a travel blogger live-streaming the event. “A Kashmir of peace, beauty, and culture — not one defined by fear or violence.”