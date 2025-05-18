“Kashmir is Calling”: Dal Lake to Pahalgam Road Show sends powerful message of peace, welcome

With flags fluttering and banners reading “Welcome to Paradise” waving in the May breeze, a caravan of nearly 300 vehicles rolled out from the shimmering banks of Dal Lake on Sunday morning -its destination– Pahalgam, its purpose: hope.

Organized by the tourism community and joined spontaneously by traders, transporters, hoteliers and youth, the Dal Lake to Pahalgam Road Show was a bold, heartfelt response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that 26 tourists dead and entire tourism industry paralysed.

“After April 22, bookings were cancelled overnight,” recalled Amir Majeed, a prominent tour operator and the event organiser. “Hotels were empty, guides were jobless, shikara rides halted mid-lake. But today, this rally is our answer — Kashmir is safe, and Kashmir is ready.”

The April 22 attack, a shocking act of violence in the tourist-frequented Pahalgam area, sent ripples of fear across the region. Tourists packed their bags, local businesses shut their shutters, and an uneasy silence fell over the valley’s most visited destinations. For an economy already healing post-pandemic and conflict-related slumps, the blow was profound.

But Kashmir’s spirit is resilient. Manzoor Kundroo, another stakeholder who drove all the way in a decorated van from Dal Lake, said, “We are not just telling tourists to come — we are telling them that the people of Kashmir stand united for peace. The doors of our homes are open, our hearts are open.”

As the rally made its way through Anantnag, Bijbehara and Mattan, hundreds lined the roads, waving to the vehicles, offering snacks and shouting slogans like “Aman Ka Paigham — Kashmir Ki Shaan!” (A message of peace — the pride of Kashmir!)

Riyaz Ahmed, a hotelier from Srinagar who joined the rally with his team, said, “It’s not just about business. It’s about identity. Tourism is the lifeline of Kashmir’s economy — but more than that, it’s the lifeline of our connection to the world.”

Security has been beefed up significantly post the April attack, with added checkpoints, surveillance, and joint patrols in tourist zones. Officials say confidence-building measures are ongoing to reassure tourists.

By the time the caravan reached Pahalgam, the meadows were alive with color and song again. Locals had laid out traditional Kehwa and snacks, children waved flags of peace, and folk artists performed Rouf dances — a symbolic celebration of return, renewal and resilience.

“This is the Kashmir I want my children to grow up in,” said Waseem Ahmad, a young travel blogger live-streaming the event. “A place of peace, culture, and unmatched beauty. Not headlines of fear.”