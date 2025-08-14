Kashmir illuminates in tricolour ahead of I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 13: In a vibrant display of patriotism ahead of the 79th Independence Day, the Kashmir Valley has been illuminated in the colours of the national flag, with government buildings and public spaces adorned in saffron, white, and green. From the Srinagar city to remote towns and villages, the spectacle has captured both public attention and national pride.

In Srinagar, landmark locations such as the iconic GhantaGhar at LalChowk turned into dazzling displays, drawing hundreds of visitors. Families, children, and tourists thronged the city centre late into the evening, clicking selfies and sharing visuals on social media, turning the valley into a canvas of celebration.

“This is something we had never imagined a few years ago. Today, people are not only participating, they’re proud to be part of it,” said Mohammad Aadil, a local resident. His sentiment echoes a broader shift in the region’s social fabric, where Independence Day is increasingly becoming a festival of unity and expression.

The GhantaGhar, glowing in tricolour lights, emerged as a focal point of the celebrations. Visitors, draped in the national flag or donning traditional attire, captured the moment in photos and videos, reflecting a festive spirit that resonated across generations.

Beyond Srinagar, the tricolour lighting extended to district headquarters, government buildings, and panchayat offices across the valley. Hillsides, bridges, and marketplaces shimmered under decorative lights, making the celebration both inclusive and widespread.