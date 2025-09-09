Kashmir Floods: A Lesson Yet Unlearned

Follow us on

The devastating floods of September 2014 were expected to serve as a turning point for Kashmir. Thousands of homes were submerged, lives were lost, and the economic toll was staggering. Yet, a decade later, our vulnerability remains largely unchanged.

The recent September 2025 floods, triggered by just two days of incessant rainfall, have once again exposed the fragility of Srinagar city and adjoining areas. Instead of learning from the past, we find ourselves trapped in a cycle of unpreparedness, with no comprehensive policy in place to mitigate the impact of floods or reduce their likelihood.

Flooding in Kashmir continues to cause immense worry and distress among the people. Agricultural fields are ravaged, houses damaged, and families displaced to rehabilitation centers. The destruction of paddy, fruits, and vegetables threatens food security, making Jammu & Kashmir increasingly dependent on the rest of the country for staple supplies. The aftermath also brings waterlogging, waterborne diseases, and long-lasting psychological trauma.

Root Causes of Flood Vulnerability

The recurring floods are not merely a result of rainfall but of structural and systemic failures:

Land Shrinking & Urban Sprawl: Uncontrolled construction leads to the disappearance of open lands that once served as natural water reservoirs.

Decline of Wetlands & Lakes: Wetlands and water bodies, historically natural buffers, are being encroached upon and filled for urban expansion.

Stagnant Carrying Capacity of River Jhelum: Despite increasing water volumes, the Jhelum’s carrying capacity remains the same—or even diminished—due to irregular dredging.

Inadequate Flood Channels: The existing flood spill channel from Rambagh to Sumbal is insufficient to handle heavy and sudden downpours, leading to breaches and submergence of Srinagar’s key localities. As a result, even a moderate spell of rain now puts vast populations at risk, disrupting livelihoods and eroding economic resilience.

The Long-Term Solution

If we are serious about protecting Kashmir from future floods, piecemeal measures will not suffice. A bold, large-scale intervention is the need of the hour. One viable long-term solution is the construction of a 500-foot-wide flood channel from Bijbehara (Anantnag) to Rambagh (Srinagar), running parallel to the Jhelum on its left bank.

Key features of this proposed channel would include:

Gated Connections: Controlled sluices to regulate the diversion of water between the river and the channel. Greater Depth: A deeper channel than the Jhelum to ensure efficient flow and prevent overflows. Community Development: Portions of the channel could be utilized for developing playfields and recreational spaces for villages along its course.

An alternative—and perhaps more sustainable—route would be to divert the channel from Kakapora (Pulwama) towards Chadoora, then through Budgam to Pattan (Baramulla). This realignment would spread the water load more evenly across Kashmir’s geography. Given variations in topography, this plan may require lift irrigation systems and heavy-duty water motors to maintain a natural flow. Though ambitious, such engineering solutions are well within reach of modern hydrology and civil engineering.

Conclusion

Kashmir cannot afford to treat floods as isolated natural disasters. They are predictable, recurring events that demand structural safeguards. Without decisive action, each spell of rainfall will continue to expose our weaknesses, inflict economic losses, and endanger lives.

The time has come for policymakers, engineers, and civil society to rally around a comprehensive flood management strategy. Constructing a robust flood channel, restoring wetlands, and enhancing river dredging must be prioritized before another flood leaves us counting losses and lamenting missed opportunities.

Kashmir has already paid a heavy price for inaction. The question is—will we continue to repeat the mistakes of 2014, or will we finally build the resilience our people deserve?

(Author is working in Government of J&K. Feedback: [email protected])