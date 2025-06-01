Sports

Kashmir Falcons Appoint Tahseen Farooq as CEO

Srinagar, May 31: The Kashmir Falcons football franchise Saturday announced Tahseen Farooq as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the upcoming season. With his profound passion for football and extensive experience in youth sports development, Farooq is poised to lead the team towards unprecedented success while honouring Kashmir’s rich football legacy.
Expressing his enthusiasm and vision for the team’s future, Farooq stated: “I am delighted to join as CEO of the Kashmir Falcons and continue the journey of promoting youth sports in Kashmir. My ultimate dream is to see the Kashmir Falcons emerge as champions of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025, bringing pride and glory to the region.”

